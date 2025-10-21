Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OECD Secretary-General Set To Visit Latvia For 'Techritory 2025' Forum

2025-10-21 02:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. At the invitation of Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže, the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, will arrive in Latvia for a working visit on October 21–22, 2025, Trend reports.

During his visit, Cormann will participate in the“Techritory 2025” forum, titled Digitalization & Connectivity: Techritory 2025.

As part of his agenda, the OECD Secretary-General will meet with Latvia's Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Economics, Minister of Education and Science, Minister of Smart Administration and Regional Development, and Minister of Agriculture. He will also hold discussions with the leadership of Riga Technical University and representatives of the Latvian language technology company Tilde.

Now in its eighth year, the“Techritory” forum brings together high-level experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and representatives from academia and the technology sectors to discuss innovation, digital transformation, and global cooperation in emerging technologies.

