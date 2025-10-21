Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC Plans Inclusion Of Its Shares In The Open Market Of The Düsseldorf Stock Exchange


2025-10-21 02:01:06
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC announces that it intends to apply for its shares to be included in the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, sub-segment Primary Market The inclusion of the shares in the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Primary Market), in addition to the existing listings on the open markets of the Hamburg, Stuttgart, and Berlin stock exchanges, is intended to further increase the tradability of the shares for the benefit of investors, in particular through the subsequent inclusion of the shares in XETRA trading.

As things stand at present, the inclusion of the shares in the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Primary Market) is planned for the beginning of November. The inclusion is subject to the approval of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and therefore cannot be predicted with certainty at this stage.
Our goal is to make Vidac Pharma's shares increasingly accessible to investors,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.“The planned inclusion in Düsseldorf and potential XETRA trading are important steps in strengthening liquidity in the share trade and broadening our investor base

MENAFN21102025003118003196ID1110223851

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search