'He Gave Indian Cinema A New Identity': Asrani's Family Issues First Statement Read On

Everyone's favorite actor-comedian and director Asrani, who brought a smile to everyone's face, has passed away. According to reports, he said goodbye to the world on Diwali, October 20. As soon as the news of his death went viral, a wave of mourning spread throughout the film industry.

Asrani's fans are continuously paying tribute to him on social media. Meanwhile, his family members issued a statement hours after his death, sharing the news of his passing.

What Asrani's family said

Asrani's family shared a post on his Instagram account. In this post, a black and white photo of Asrani is accompanied by the caption: 'The king of laughter, the great actor Asrani ji, who ruled millions of hearts, his demise has plunged us all into deep sorrow. He gave a new identity to Indian cinema with his unique acting, simplicity, and humor. The life he breathed into every character will always live on in our memories. His departure is a loss not only to the film world but to every person who ever smiled at his performance. We pray to God for his soul to rest in peace, Om Shanti #asrani #rip #bollywood #omshanti'. The post also reads: 'Our beloved Asrani ji, who brought a smile to everyone's face, is no longer with us. His departure is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left with his acting will remain immortal forever'. Fans are continuously commenting on this post.

Fans paid tribute to Asrani

Fans are very sad and shocked by Asrani's death. A user named Rohit Sardesai wrote - 'No words to say anything. I pray that God gives peace to his soul.' A user named Shubham Soni wrote - 'Another legend has left the world.' A user named Vibhor Vashney wrote - 'The applause continues even after the curtain has fallen, someone has played their life's role well and departed. Om Shanti.'

A user named Sunny Srivastava wrote - 'The old diamonds are all leaving.' A user named Prakash wrote - 'Om Shanti, may Lord Shri Ram grant Asrani ji a place at his holy feet.' A user named Chandra Kamal wrote - 'Very sad to hear the news of Asrani ji's demise. He has been the cause of countless smiles through his unforgettable performances for years. His humor was timeless and his heart was even more tender.' Similarly, others also paid their respects.