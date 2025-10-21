403
US 'Hostage Freedom Award' For Al-Khulaifi
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US James Foley Foundation has awarded HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, the 2026 American“Hostage Freedom Award”. In a statement published on its official website, the Foundation stated that“His Excellency, in his capacity as Chief Negotiator, played a decisive role in securing the release of Americans held hostage in Afghanistan, Iran, Gaza, and Venezuela.”
The Foundation noted that his expertise contributes to opening channels of dialogue when all other paths are blocked, building bridges of trust, and guiding negotiation tracks in the most challenging cases.
The American Foundation confirmed that HE Dr al-Khulaifi succeeded in finding means of communication and humanitarian solutions in cases where the US lacked formal relations. It added,“His Excellency's work embodies the role played by the State of Qatar as a trusted mediator and affirms the strength of diplomacy in serving peace and preserving human dignity.”Hostage Freedom Award US James Foley Foundation HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi
