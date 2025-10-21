403
Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm Wins 'Qatar Law Firm Of The Year'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm has been awarded 'Qatar Law Firm of the Year' at the ALB Middle East Law Awards 2025, held in Dubai recently.
The ceremony brought together a distinguished gathering of top-tier and leading regional and international law firms, celebrating innovation, professionalism, and legal excellence across the Middle East.
This remarkable recognition marks the third consecutive win for Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm as 'Qatar Law Firm of the Year', following its victories in 2023 and 2024.
The ALB Middle East Law Awards, organised annually by Asian Legal Business (Thomson Reuters), is one of the region's most prestigious legal recognitions.
In addition, the firm was also honoured with the 'Construction Law Firm of the Year' at the Legal Era Middle East Awards 2025, reflecting its professional excellence in one of the most complex and dynamic legal sectors, and its proven ability to manage major projects and complex construction disputes efficiently.
Essa bin Mohammed al- Sulaiti, chairman of Essa Al Sulaiti Law Firm, emphasised that this accomplishment represents a significant addition to Qatar's legal landscape, especially as it was achieved among prestigious international and regional firms, reflecting the prominent position and competitiveness of Qatari law firms.
