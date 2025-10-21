Minister Of State For International Cooperation Witnesses Dispatch Of 60 Qatari Aid Trucks To Gaza
This came during Her Excellency's inspection of the Qatari humanitarian aid warehouse in 10th of Ramadan City, during her current visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.
The Qatari aid to Gaza includes (25,500) comprehensive food baskets, (1,800) hygiene baskets, (1,000) shelter kits, (400) tons of flour, and (7,400) cartons of baby milk.
Her Excellency also toured the Qatari humanitarian aid warehouse, which contains relief and food supplies.
