Minister Of State For International Cooperation Witnesses Dispatch Of 60 Qatari Aid Trucks To Gaza


2025-10-21 01:44:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad witnessed Monday the departure of 60 trucks loaded with Qatari aid from 10th of Ramadan City to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing.

This came during Her Excellency's inspection of the Qatari humanitarian aid warehouse in 10th of Ramadan City, during her current visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Qatari aid to Gaza includes (25,500) comprehensive food baskets, (1,800) hygiene baskets, (1,000) shelter kits, (400) tons of flour, and (7,400) cartons of baby milk.

Her Excellency also toured the Qatari humanitarian aid warehouse, which contains relief and food supplies.

