“Those Who Have Should Give To Those Who Don't”: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah At Puttur Event

Puttur: Urging the people of the state to support the weaken sections of the society, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that to build an equal society, those who have, should give to those who don't.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Ashok Jana-Mana 2025 program organized by Rai Estate Educational and Charitable Trust in Puttur, at the Taluk Stadium.

"Ashok is working as a Congress MLA. He has been doing the work of donating clothes every year on behalf of the trust for 13 years. Today, he is donating clothes to one lakh people. May he be an inspiration to others," Siddaramaiah said.

He said that giving a part of his earnings to the weak in the society is a good thing. "Basavanna gave us the philosophy of Kayaka and Dasoha," he said.

"Our country should find unity in diversity. It should become a garden of peace for all races. A society of conflict and inequality should not be built. Tolerance towards other religions is necessary. There should be coexistence. When everyone follows this, it will be like following the objectives of the Constitution," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"The Annabhagya scheme has been implemented to make the state hunger-free. After the implementation of the Shakti scheme, Karnataka is in first place in per capita income. They criticize that the government has gone bankrupt by implementing guarantee schemes. If the government did not have money, the Congress government wouldn't have been able to provide a grant of Rs 2500 crore to the Puttur assembly constituency," he questioned.

The Karnataka CM further claimed that his government has been successfull in spreading communal harmony in the Puttur area.

"Efficient officers have been appointed. Hasn't there been any improvement now? If police officers are efficient, change can be brought about. Officers and people's representatives should work together," he said.

"If there is communal harmony, any state or district can develop. Special attention should be paid to this in Dakshina Kannada district.

He said that cases will be registered against those who harm communal harmony and spread false news," he said.

He emphasised that his government is the one that does as it says.

"The government has spent one lakh crores on guarantee schemes, the government has not gone bankrupt and it will not happen.

The Congress will win eight seats in the next elections. The government will build medical colleges. It is our commitment to build medical colleges and super specialty hospitals in all districts. So far, medical colleges and hospitals have been built in 22 districts," CM Siddaramaiah said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)