VALLOUREC SHOWCASES THE LATEST INNOVATIONS OF ITS VAM® CONNECTION AT ADIPEC 2025

Meudon (France), October 21 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, will participate in ADIPEC 2025, the world's largest energy industry event, taking place from 3 to 6 November 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This year, Vallourec will highlight the latest innovations of its flagship VAM®connection, as well as its most recent technologies supporting the energy transition.

A benchmark in the Oil & Gas sector, VAM®has continued to set the standard for performance and reliability since the creation of the first premium connection on the market. Backed by cutting-edge R&D, and supported by a comprehensive worldwide service offer, Vallourec has constantly innovated to meet operators' evolving needs and support the energy transition.

At Vallourec's booth 3115, hall 3, visitors will have the opportunity to discover these latest innovations, along with the full range of Vallourec® Services, covering project engineering, field services, and tubular management solutions.

Vallourec's unique underground hydrogen storage solution, Delphy, will also be presented.

For any information or on-site contact:

Business:

Jérôme Favre, Senior Vice President, OCTG Services and Accessories Business Line

New Energies:

Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President New Energies, Project Line Pipe and Process

Vincent Designolle, Director of Delphy

Press & Marketing:

Raphaèle Quaranta, Head of Marketing Communications & Sales Support:

+33 6 45 09 14 43

