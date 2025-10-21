Planisware - Q3 2025 Revenue - Press Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q3 2025 revenue: € 49.6 million

+9.0% in constant currencies

Year-on-year revenue growth in constant currencies of +10.3% for the first 9 months of the year

Early signs of improvements in macroeconomic headwinds having impacted revenue growth in recent quarters

2025 objectives confirmed:



c. 10% revenue growth in constant currencies



c. 36% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 c. 80% Cash Conversion Rate * Paris, France, October 21, 2025 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces today its Q3 2025 revenue. Revenue amounted to € 49.6 million, up by +5.7% in current currencies. In constant currencies, revenue growth reached +9.0% (€+4.2 million). Growth mainly came from SaaS & Hosting subscriptions, up by +16.6% in constant currencies (€+3.5 million) and, to a lesser extent, from Perpetual licenses, up +28.3% (€+0.5 million). This level of revenue growth in Q3 2025 was achieved in a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, which impacted customer decision making over the last quarters. In turn, this limited Planisware's ability to win new logos and, subsequently, to up-sell, in particular with evolutive support services. Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented:“In Q3 2025, Planisware revenue growth remained below historical levels, impacted by macro headwinds. First, a challenging and unclear economic and geopolitical environment limiting visibility and driving longer decision-making cycles across our customer base and prospects. Second, IT budgets being under pressure, with spending allocated to AI investments and strong price increases from certain SaaS vendors. Over the last quarters, this has limited our ability to secure new logos and, in turn, to up-sell, particularly in evolutive support services. However, we are beginning to see signs of improvement across all these areas, materializing in a strong level of signings for both new logos and existing clients in the past weeks. Concerns around a potential slowdown and discussion around tariffs are less and less a reason for delaying strategic moves, and our moderated price increase policy position us as a trusted long-term partner for our clients and creates additional replacement opportunities. In parallel, the seriousness of our AI strategy based on true value creation continues to give us a competitive edge. While these commercial successes will have limited effect on the year-end performance, it makes us cautiously optimistic in our ability to reaccelerate commercial momentum and continue delivering value to our customers through our AI-powered SaaS platform.” Q3 2025 revenue by revenue stream

In € million Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Variation

YoY Variation

in cc * Recurring revenue 44.1 41.4 +6.4% +9.8% SaaS & Hosting 23.5 20.8 +13.1% +16.6% Annual licenses 0.1 0.0 N/A N/A Evolutive support 13.0 13.0 +0.3% +3.7% Subscription support 2.8 2.8 -0.8% +4.0% Maintenance 4.7 4.8 -2.9% -0.8% Non-recurring revenue 5.6 5.6 +0.3% +2.6% Perpetual licenses 2.5 2.0 +25.1% +28.3% Implementation & others non-recurring 3.0 3.5 -13.9% -12.1% Total revenue 49.6 47.0 +5.7% +9.0%

* Revenue evolution in constant currencies, i.e. at Q3 2024 average exchange rates.

Reaching € 49.6 million in Q3 2025, revenue was up by +5.7% in current currencies and +9.0% in constant currencies. The exchange rates effect was mainly related to the depreciation of the US dollar versus the euro. In order to reflect the underlying performance of the Company independently from exchange rate fluctuations, the following analysis refers to revenue evolution in constant currencies, applying Q3 2024 average exchange rates to Q3 2025 revenue figures, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Recurring revenue

Representing 89% of Q3 2025 total revenue, up by c.+70 basis points versus 88% in Q3 2024, recurring revenue reached € 44.1 million, up by +9.8%.

Revenue growth was led by +16.6% growth of Planisware's SaaS & Hosting activities thanks to contracts secured with new customers as well as continued expansion within the installed base. Revenue of support activities (Evolutive & Subscription support), intrinsically related to Planisware's SaaS offering, grew by +3.8%.

Maintenance revenue was slightly down (-0.8%) in the context of the Group's shift from its prior Perpetual license model to a SaaS model.

Non-recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue was up by +2.6% in Q3 2025, helped by Perpetual licenses, up +28.3% with extensions and upgrades sold in Q3 2025 to established customers with specific on-premises needs.

The continued effort to deliver shorter implementations and to bring value faster to customers continued to drive down the planned revenue decline in Implementation. At -12.1% in Q3, revenue decline was accelerated by the lack of start of new projects.

Commercial dynamic

In Q3 2025, despite sales cycles remaining longer than a year before, Planisware welcomed a significant number of new clients from a wide range of industries and geographies. In Product Development & Innovation, within the manufacturing industry, new wins included Wittenstein and Etex, the latter representing the first significant win of the newly opened Brussels' office. In life-science, Planisware won new clients such as Regeneron and Ingredion in the USA, and Mindray in the UK. Other notable Q3 wins came from Project Control & Engineering, with Uniper in Germany and Getlink in France, as well as in IT Governance & Digital Transformation with Rabobank in the Netherlands and SP Group in Singapore.

Planisware also continued to support its existing customers in adapting to a rapidly changing environment, while maintaining or enhancing their operational efficiency. As a result, key clients such as Lindt & Sprüngli in Germany or Philips in the Netherlands significantly expanded their usage of Planisware's solutions and support practices. This was also the case with significant cross-sells in the USA with ADM now using Planisware Enterprise for Product Development & Innovation on top of their former usage in IT Governance & Digital Transformation, and Amgen expanding to Project Control & Engineering from the former Product Development & Innovation pilar.



2025 objectives confirmed

Planisware confirms all its 2025 objectives as updated on July 31, 2025:



c. 10% revenue growth in constant currencies

c. 36% adjusted EBITDA margin* c. 80% Cash Conversion Rate*



Appendices

