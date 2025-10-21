Government Procurement Plan For 2026 To See Issuance Of 4,464 Tenders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The Government Procurement Plan Forum 2026 was inaugurated today, with participation of over 16 government entities and explored opportunities for suppliers from both the public and private sectors towards a digital and efficient procurement system, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Finance and Qatar Development Bank, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber, the third edition of the Government Procurement Plan 2026 Forum will take place until October 22.

The forum was attended by Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, along with number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, senior officials, representatives of government entities, and businessmen.

Delivering the opening speech, Director of the Government Procurement Regulation Department at the Ministry of Finance, Nayef Al-Ahbabi noted that 4,464 tenders have been issued as part of the Government Procurement Plan for 2026.

This comes within the framework of new strategic directions aimed at enhancing the efficiency of government spending, supporting the private sector, and achieving sustainable economic growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He said,“The plan is distributed across 15 economic sectors and 260 economic activities according to the International Standard Industrial Classification, compared to 189 activities this year, reflecting a significant expansion in the scope of government projects.

The tenders are distributed with 3,143 tenders in the first quarter, 820 in the second quarter, 353 in the third quarter, and 148 in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile 62% of them are concentrated in five main sectors which include, information and communications, professional, scientific and technical activities, construction, administrative and support services, and wholesale and retail trade, he added.

For supporting the national product, Al-Ahbabi said, the launch of a mandatory list of more than 1,000 national products will be given priority in government procurement, in coordination with the MoCI.

Al-Ahbabi further noted that the local value system has witnessed remarkable growth, with the number of companies obtaining local value certificates increasing by 33% in 2025 compared to 2024, exceeding the annual target of 10%.

Beginning July 2026, he said, the local value will be a mandatory condition for participation in government tenders, reflecting the state's commitment to maximizing the utilisation of national resources and enhancing the contribution of local companies to the national economy.

That details of the 2026 Government Procurement Plan would be available on the unified website starting next November, Al-Ahbabi added.

He also announced the completion of a study to establish a Government Procurement Excellence Center, aimed at standardizing practices, disseminating best practices, and developing national talent, alongside a full digital transformation to create an integrated electronic system for managing all stages of government procurement.

During the forum, Minister of Finance honoured the government entities that presented distinguished models in supporting the local private sector, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, through their commitment to the best standards and practices in the government procurement system.

The honouring included three main categories – top entities awarded based on Local Value Preference, highest compliance with the Unified Government Procurement Portal, and highest number of awards granted to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

During the forum a video was presented which highlighted that the government procurement is a strategic tool to enhance efficiency, enable growth and support sustainability through effective partnerships between public and private sectors.

“In Qatar we move forward with an ambitious vision that believes in governance, promotes transparency and builds partnerships that are based on trust and knowledge.

Today we convene at this forum to present the comprehensive plan for next year's government procurement. We will explore opportunities, discuss challenges and shape the map for upcoming projects.”

“Our collective efforts are directed towards establishing a modern procurement system that supports economic diversification and contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National 2030. From here we move united, fostering collaboration and building strategic partnerships that define the success of our shared future,” it further explained.

The first day of the forum also witnessed presentations of projects by a number of government entities for the year 2026, including the Ministry of Municipality, Ashghal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.