Tamron Announces 25-200Mm F2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 All-In-One Zoom Lens For Sony E-Mount Preorder And Learn More Info At B&H

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tamron Updates an Acclaimed All-in-One Zoom the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens for Sony E mount. Tamron continues to fill out their mirrorless lens lineup, delivering a much sought-after update with this new 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the much sought-after follow-up to the acclaimed 28-200mm, the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens for Sony E mount. This updated model features a wider minimum focal length while maintaining the same compact size of the original.

Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III

VXD G2 Lens

Product Highlights



Full-Frame | f/2.8-5.6

Compact & Advanced All-in-One Zoom

VXD Autofocus System

1:1.9 Maximum Magnification Compatible with Tamron Lens Utility



Expanding the wide end of the focal range from 28mm to 25mm is by far the most notable upgrade, though autofocus speed has also been updated. Focus speed and tracking is driven by Tamron's VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear focusing motor and features enhanced tracking performance of moving objects while providing nearly silently for video shooters or situations where noise must be subdued.

Other notable features include a 1:1.9 magnification ratio, giving users the ability to capture stunning close-up images with half-macro shooting. All of these features combined deliver greater levels of image quality across its entire zoom range and in any situation.

Lastly, the ergonomic design has been updated to match other 2nd-generation zooms in the lineup. These upgrades deliver improved exteriors and smooth zoom and focus rings. Pair this with the compact, all-in-one nature of the lens and you have one of the most versatile optics available today.

Tamron has once again delivered an exceptional lens. Existing Tamron users will be pleased to hear that the lens retains the brands unified 67mm filter thread for compatibility across lenses. The 25-200mm is also compatible with Tamron's Lens Utility, offering easy customizable functions for both still and video shooters.

As a true all-in-one zoom lens, the 25-200mm is perfect for travel or photographers simply looking to keep their kit light and portable.

