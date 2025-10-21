New Comprehensive Resource From Policereport.Info Will Simplify Access To Public Police Records Across Texas

MENAFN - GetNews)PoliceReport, a privately owned website that helps people obtain official police reports, has expanded its service with a new guide for Texas. Texans now have access to detailed instructions, online request links and city specific information for all 1836 cities and counties across the state. The site employs a proprietary artificial intelligence system behind the scenes, matching each request with the right agency and form to help residents get their reports quickly and accurately.

“From the Hill Country to the Gulf Coast, Texans cover a lot of miles every day, and accidents can happen in the blink of an eye,” said Anthony Albert, founder of PoliceReport.“Our Texas guide takes the guesswork out of getting a police report. We've invested in AI on the back end so the moment a user enters basic details, our platform identifies the correct jurisdiction and form and guides them through the process. That means less frustration and faster results.”

The Texas resource page explains that the Texas Department of Public Safety is the primary agency responsible for crash records and that processing times typically range from seven to fourteen business days. It notes that standard report fees run $6 to $20, with rates varying by agency. The site lists the main forms used in Texas-Form ST3, Form CBR‐3 and Form CR‐3CS-and provides links for online requests. Because Texas is a large state with diverse procedures, major metropolitan areas such as Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio maintain their own portals, while the state's Crash Records Information System (CRIS) handles highway reports.

PoliceReport also outlines the steps needed to request a police report. Residents should be prepared to supply a valid driver's license or state ID, the crash report case number (CR‐3 number) if available, the date and location of the incident, names of involved parties and a small fee. Requests for certified copies require proof of involvement or legal authorization. The guide describes how Texas police reports are vital for insurance claims, DMV hearings, commercial driver license issues and civil litigation, especially under the state's modified comparative fault rules. It warns that certain personal information is protected under the Driver's Privacy Protection Act and may be redacted, and that fatal crash reports have a ninety day hold with access limited to involved parties, insurers, attorneys and authorized agencies.

For those curious about the paperwork itself, the site breaks down the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report (CR‐3) and its associated code sheets. Law enforcement agencies must use the 2023 Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report for all reportable crashes occurring on or after April 1 2023. TxDOT provides a fillable PDF, code sheets and detailed instructions; earlier versions remain available for crashes from 2018, 2017, 2015 and 2010. Supplemental forms such as the CR‐3A alternate version and CR‐80 vehicle damage guide support multi‐vehicle or commercial incidents. The CR‐3 report is four pages long and uses numbered fields with corresponding codes to capture weather, road conditions, driver behavior and vehicle damage. Officers record basic crash details, vehicle and passenger information, injuries, damage estimates and contributing factors. A narrative section and crash diagram allow investigators to document the sequence of events and visualize the crash scene. Charges and citations arising from a crash are also documented because they influence fault determinations and liability.

Albert emphasised that the site's online request system offers secure and confidential processing, with most reports delivered in an average of three to five business days.“We're here to make a stressful situation easier,” he said.“Our team monitors updates to Texas forms and laws, and our AI keeps everything current. People can request their report online, track its status and reach out to our support team twenty four hours a day.” The Texas page includes tips for residents who prefer to request reports in person or by mail and links directly to the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies.

With the addition of Texas, PoliceReport continues its mission to make public records accessible while respecting privacy and local regulations. The platform is rolling out state specific guides across the country, each tailored to the unique procedures and forms of the jurisdiction.“We're proud to bring our AI driven resource to Texas,” Albert concluded.“Our goal is to provide clear information, help people avoid unnecessary delays and be a trusted resource whenever they need a police report.”

