Policereport.Info Expands Service To Alabama, Helping Residents Obtain Official Crash Reports Easily

Plymouth, Massachusetts - October 20, 2025 - PoliceReport, the privately owned website that helps people request official police and accident reports, is now live in Alabama. The service provides clear instructions for every one of the 591 cities and counties across the state, making it simple for drivers to access the official Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) forms and local reports.

“Alabama's highways and rural roads are as diverse as its landscape,” said Anthony Paluzzi, founder of PoliceReport.“Our platform was built so anyone-from Birmingham to a small town in the Wiregrass region-can get the correct report without confusion. We take the guesswork out of who to contact and what form to use.”

How Alabama's Crash Report System Works

Alabama uses a Uniform Traffic Crash Report system statewide with Form AST‐27 for traffic crashes. The ALEA's central records division processes requests, and most reports are available in three to ten business days. Fees typically range from five to twenty‐five dollars for standard reports. PoliceReport directs users to the appropriate agency-whether the crash was handled by the Alabama Highway Patrol or a local police department-and provides links for online or in‐person requests. Online submissions are available for many jurisdictions and are completely secure.

Unique Features of the Alabama Report

The Alabama crash report stands out for several reasons:



Codes printed on the form – Unlike other states that require separate code sheets, Alabama embeds the legend directly on the report, reducing the chance of errors. This helps officers complete forms accurately and ensures consistency in data.

Truck/Bus supplemental sheet – When a qualifying truck or bus crash involves a fatality, injury, or a vehicle that must be towed, officers use a supplemental form to capture detailed information about vehicle weight, hazardous materials, configuration and motor carrier data. This targeted approach gathers critical information without overburdening officers for minor incidents. Standardised yet flexible – The report combines check‐box codes with narrative and diagrams, so it is both standardised for data analysis and nuanced enough to capture specific details.

Why Crash Reports Matter

An official police report is essential for insurance claims, legal proceedings and personal records. Insurance companies require the report to determine liability and process claims. Courts may demand certified copies for traffic violations or civil cases. Without it, claims can be delayed or denied, and drivers could be vulnerable to future disputes. PoliceReport provides step‐by‐step guidance to ensure users have the documentation they need when it matters most.

How PoliceReport Helps

Identify the right agency – By entering the city or ZIP code, users learn whether their crash was handled by the Alabama Highway Patrol or a local police department.

Access the correct form – The platform links directly to the appropriate form (such as AST‐27 for traffic crashes) and explains which supplementary sheets may apply.

Submit securely – Instructions cover online submissions through ALEA or local agencies, as well as in‐person or mail‐in options. Required documents include a valid ID, incident date and location, and proof of involvement.

Understand fees and timing – Users are reminded of the typical fee range and the average processing time of three to ten business days.

Nationwide Reach with a Local Focus

Although this announcement highlights Alabama, PoliceReport serves drivers nationwide. The platform offers state‐specific guides for each jurisdiction, from the Pacific Northwest to the Deep South. The site is continually updated as agencies revise forms or procedures to ensure accuracy across all fifty states.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a privately owned website that provides free information on how to obtain official police reports across the United States. The platform offers step‐by‐step guides, online request tools and customer support to help individuals secure crash, incident and traffic reports. PoliceReport is not a government agency and partners with licensed professionals when necessary to fulfil requests.