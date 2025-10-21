Yield Bridge Asset Management Enters Into The Litigation Financing Private Credit Markets

London, United Kingdom - October 20, 2025 - Yield Bridge Asset Management (Yield Bridge) is pleased to announce its entry into the Litigation Financing private credit markets. Senior management has signed several strategic partnerships within the international arbitration space, giving Yield Bridge ongoing access to vetted, insurance-wrapped Litigation and Private Credit asset programs.

Litigation funding is no longer a marginal phenomenon – it is now a fundamental pillar of international arbitration. The high costs of international arbitration often create a playing field where financial strength determines the outcome rather than the legal merits of a case. For claimants facing well-funded corporations, litigation funding has become a key tool to counterbalance these disparities.

For Yield Bridge as Asset Managers, Litigation Financing represents a lucrative, burgeoning alternative asset class, offering the potential for attractive and consistent returns that are typically higher than those delivered by traditional asset classes.

“The current private credit opportunities available in the litigation finance space represent some of the best alternative investments on the market today,” said Max Fielding, Head of Alternative Investments at Yield Bridge.“Blending attractive yields with short-term liquidity windows and a 100% secure capital protection framework, Litigation Finance Bonds are an ideal vehicle for accredited investors with short-duration income strategies.”

Private Credit Litigation Bond Model

Leveraging an international due diligence deal pool, Yield Bridge's product providers are diversifying risk by financing multiple claims in structured portfolios rather than single-case investments. This approach allows claimants to group related claims, benefiting from economies of scale in legal strategy and procedural efficiency. Cases displaying pre-determined characteristics and a potential 8–10x multiple are typical targets for financing.

About Yield Bridge Asset Management

Yield Bridge Asset Management is a leading international financial services intermediary associated with the industry's prime institutions, bringing together multi-asset expertise with targeted investment propositions.

