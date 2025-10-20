403
The Toronto Blue Jays Are In Baseball's 'World Series' Thanks To A“Springer Dinger” -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) George Springer of Toronto's Major League Baseball Team“The Blue Jays” has Panamanian descent through his father. He hit a“Springer Dinger” 3 run homer to help the Blue Jays, who were losing at the time, to win the game with a 3 run homer, and the Blue Jays are now in the World Series. Leo Jiménez on the Blue Jays is from Las Tablas, Panama. Former Blue Jays pitcher Paolo Espino is also from Panama who played for the Blue Jays during the 2024 season. More on this story Later...........
