Canamera Energy Metals Announces LIFE Offering

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (the "") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 2,222,223 units of the Company (""), at a price of C$0.45 per Unit (the ""), for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the ""). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "") at a price of C$0.56 for 36 months.

The Units are to be offered to purchasers pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " LIFE Exemption ") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by the Canadian Securities Administrator's Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. Accordingly, the Units will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Life Offering is in addition to the private placement offering of units and flow-through units that the Company announced on October 15, 2025 is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , or via its website at . Prospective investors of the Units should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the Offering Document. The LIFE Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 31, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days (the " Closing Date "). The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the LIFE Offering, and sale of the Additional Units, have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral resource projects, including the Mantle project in British Columbia, as well as high-quality REE (rare-earth elements) and critical metal assets in the Americas. The Company targets underexplored regions with district-scale potential, leveraging geochemical, geophysical and geological data to identify first-mover opportunities.