Bree Montoya Scholarship Bree Montoya Launches Scholarship to Support Future Accounting Professionals

NORMAN, OK - The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting officially announced today the establishment of an annual scholarship dedicated to supporting the next generation of financial and accounting leaders in Oklahoma and across the nation. Named in honor of Bree Montoya, a highly respected Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and dedicated civic servant, the scholarship aims to recognize undergraduate students committed to pursuing a professional career in the field of accounting.

The scholarship will award $1,000 through an essay contest and is open to all undergraduate students actively pursuing a degree that puts them on the path to joining the accounting profession.

“Accounting is the language of business and the backbone of sound governance,” said Bree Montoya.“Through my work in litigation support, business valuation, and community oversight, I've seen firsthand the critical importance of ethical and highly skilled financial professionals. This scholarship is my way of investing in the students who will soon step into these essential roles, ensuring the health of our economy and the integrity of our communities.”

About Bree Montoya

Bree Montoya, a lifelong Norman Native, is a prominent figure in the professional accounting community. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (B.) and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance with a minor in Economics from the University of Oklahoma.

Professionally, Bree Montoya serves as the Director of the Business Valuation and Litigation Support Department at Gray, Blodgett & Company, PLLC. Her extensive experience encompasses business valuation, financial forensics, litigation support, and audit services. She is a highly credentialed expert, holding the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license in Oklahoma, the Accreditation in Business Valuation (ABV) from the AICPA, and the Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) from the NACVA. She further contributes to the profession as an active member of the AICPA's Forensic and Valuation Services (FVS), currently serving on the prestigious ABV Credential Committee.

Montoya has been deeply engaged in the Norman community for over 15 years, demonstrating a profound commitment to local financial oversight. Her civic roles include serving on the Norman Forward Citizens Financial Oversight Board since its inception in 2015, acting as former Treasurer and Board Member of the Norman Arts Council (2012 - 2021), and holding leadership positions with the Norman Music Alliance and Jazz in June.

Scholarship Criteria and Application Details

The Bree Montoya Scholarship for Accounting will award $1,000 to the student whose essay best demonstrates a deep understanding of the accounting profession's impact.

Eligibility Criteria:. Must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university.. Must be pursuing a degree and career path leading to the accounting profession.. The contest is open to all students, regardless of geographic location.

Application Process and Essay Prompt: Applicants must submit a well-written, original essay of no more than 1,000 words in response to the following prompt:

Essay Prompt: Bree Montoya's career bridges high-level financial practice with dedicated public service. Discuss how the specialized skills of forensic accounting, financial forensics, or business valuation can be utilized to strengthen local government transparency, accountability, and public trust. Provide specific examples of how these skills could benefit a municipality like the City of Norman.

Key Dates:. Application Deadline: July 15, 2026. Winner Announcement: August 15, 2026

Submissions and inquiries must be sent via email. No physical applications will be accepted.