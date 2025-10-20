Zeagoo Teams Up With Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess To Support Breast Cancer Care, Donating 15% Of October Sales To Pink Fund

MENAFN - GetNews) In celebration of Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, global fashion brand Zeagoo has officially launched a key corporate social responsibility initiative: partnering with Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and television personality Sharna Burgess, and pledging to donate 15% of total sales from its flagship store throughout October to the non-profit organization Pink Fund, taking concrete action to support breast cancer patients.







Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A Vital Global Health Issue

October is designated as Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aiming to raise public awareness about breast cancer prevention and early screening, promote scientific understanding of prevention and treatment, and offer more support to patients. As one of the leading diseases affecting women's health, breast cancer prevention and treatment are not only crucial for individual well-being but also closely tied to the development of families and society. During this period, various activities are held worldwide to call for attention to women's health and convey a message of care.

Zeagoo's Corporate Responsibility: Giving Back to Society with Business Power

As a fashion brand that consistently focuses on women's issues, Zeagoo has always integrated social responsibility into its brand development. The brand not only concentrates on providing high-quality products but also actively supports public welfare through practical actions. The donation campaign launched during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a vivid manifestation of Zeagoo's commitment to social responsibility. The brand firmly believes that business power should be one of the driving forces for social progress. By donating a portion of its revenue to professional public welfare organizations, it can create business value while transmitting social value.

Details of the Public Welfare Collaboration: Providing Practical Support for Patients

In this public welfare campaign, Zeagoo has made a clear commitment: throughout October, 15% of the total sales from its official flagship store will be donated to the non-profit organization Pink Fund, which has long been serving breast cancer patients by providing direct financial support for household bills. The funds raised will be directly used to support patients.

To further amplify the campaign's message, Zeagoo has invited Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and television personality Sharna Burges to serve as the“Zeagoo Breast Cancer Care Ambassador.” With her strong influence and authentic voice on social media, Sharna joins Zeagoo in raising awareness about the importance of breast cancer prevention, early detection, and community support about the collaboration, Sharna Burgess shared:“Breast cancer affects so many women and families around the world, and it reminds us how powerful awareness, early detection, and community support can be. I'm proud to stand with a brand that not only creates comfort through clothing but also comfort through giving back - because caring for each other is always in style.”

A Joint Call: Working Together to Focus on Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment

Through this public welfare collaboration, Zeagoo has demonstrated its commitment and warmth as a corporate citizen. The brand believes that business and public welfare are not mutually exclusive but can mutually reinforce and grow together. Launching this initiative during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is not only to provide financial support but also to inspire continuous social attention and action.

In the future, Zeagoo will continue to explore more public welfare paths related to women's health and integrate social responsibility into every step of its brand development. The brand also calls on more enterprises and public figures to join this effort, contributing together to raising awareness about breast cancer prevention and treatment and supporting patient groups.

Every bit of attention conveys hope, and every action drives change. Zeagoo looks forward to working with consumers, partners, and all sectors of society to strive for a healthier, more equal, and warmer social environment.

