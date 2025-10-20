Car Air Freshener Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Car Air Freshener Market?

There has been a consistent expansion in the car air freshener market size in the last few years. The market is projected to increase from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $2.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth witnessed in the historical period is due to factors like increases in disposable income, e-commerce boom, lifestyle adjustments, an increase in time people spend in their vehicles, and the influence of social media.

In the coming years, the car air freshener market is forecasted to experience consistent growth, expanding to a worth of $3.07 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth within the projected period can be linked to factors such as an increase in the number of vehicles, heightened consumer awareness, increased urbanization, escalating environmental concerns, and the expansion of global tourism. The market trends to look forward to during this forecasted period include the launch of new fragrances and inventive designs, a preference for user-friendly and convenient products, the availability of personalized air fresheners, a rising demand for high-end and luxury car air fresheners, and a growing preference for sustainable and biodegradable air fresheners.

Download a free sample of the car air freshener market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Car Air Freshener Market?

The car air freshener market is anticipated to expand owing to the growing demand for luxury automobiles. Luxury cars are distinguished by top-quality construction, the latest technology, high-end materials, and unparalleled comfort, usually carrying a steeper price tag and unique features than regular vehicles. The popularity of luxury cars is on the rise due to increased disposable income, customer inclination towards cutting-edge technology and comfort, and the prestige that comes with owning high-end vehicles. Car air fresheners play an essential role in luxury cars by maintaining a fresh and comfortable environment, enhancing the superior driving experience by eradicating any undesirable smells. For instance, CarExpert Pty Ltd., an Australian automotive publisher, reported in April 2023 that the Jaguar F-Pace SUV became the brand's best seller in Australia in 2023 with 48 units sold so far. Maserati sold 31 units of Grecale SUVs, and Volvo's XC40 luxury SUV saw an 18.7% increase in sales, totaling 1,505 units. As such, the rising demand for luxury cars is fueling the growth of the car air freshener market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Car Air Freshener Market?

Major players in the Car Air Freshener include:

. Procter & Gamble Co.

. Henkel AG Co. KG

. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

. ST Corporation

. SC Johnson Inc.

. Amway Corp.

. Newell Brands Inc.

. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

. Liby Group

. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Car Air Freshener Market?

Leading businesses in the car air freshener market are offering inventive solutions like gel-based hanging car fresheners, aimed at delivering prolonged fresh scent and improving the driving ambience. This specific type of freshener utilizes a hanging container wherein a gel substance is suspended, slowly emitting an enjoyable aroma that enhances the internal air quality of vehicles. For example, in December 2023, an air freshener provider from India, Godrej aer, introduced the Godrej aer O. This product boasts a unique gel-based hanging design that delivers a consistent and managed scent diffusion. This pioneering product line is expected to revolutionize the way vehicle owners experience quality freshness while travelling. The range includes three different variants-Musk After Smoke, Rose Blossom, and Cool Aqua-catering to varied tastes and moods, enhancing the driving pleasure and converting the car interiors into a bespoke sanctuary of freshness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Car Air Freshener Market Report?

The car air freshenermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Clip-On, Plug-Ins, Spray Or Aerosol, Paper, Hanging, Other Product Types

2) By Product Form: Crystal, Foam, Gel, Liquid, Powder, Other Product Forms

3) By Fragrance: Scented, Unscented

4) By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Independent Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channels

5) By End-User: Sports Car, Mid-Range Car, SUV, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Clip-On: Vent Clip-On Air Fresheners, Dashboard Clip-On Air Fresheners

2) By Plug-Ins: Electric Plug-In Air Fresheners, USB Plug-In Car Air Fresheners

3) By Spray Or Aerosol: Aerosol Spray Air Fresheners, Odor Eliminator Sprays, Travel-Sized Spray Fresheners

4) By Paper: Cardboard Paper Air Fresheners, Paper Car Freshener With Scented Oils

5) By Hanging: Hanging Paper Fresheners, Hanging Gel Fresheners, Hanging Vent Fresheners

6) By Other Product Types: Gel-Based Air Fresheners, Scented Oil Diffusers, Clip-On Gel Fresheners, Natural Car Fresheners (Essential Oils)

View the full car air freshener market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Car Air Freshener Market?

In 2024, Europe stood as the leading region in the car air freshener market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report on the car air freshener market encompassed regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Car Air Freshener Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2025



Car Care Products Market 2025



Car Air Purifier Market 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: