Vern Kummers Plumbing, Inc. marks 49 years of operation this year, having provided residential plumbing services to the Green Bay area since its establishment in 1976. As an established Green Bay plumbing company, it continues to offer a range of plumbing solutions focused on water heaters and water conditioning systems to residents in the region.

The company has maintained a presence in the community for nearly five decades, addressing various plumbing needs in homes across Green Bay and nearby towns. Services include installation and maintenance of tankless water heaters, fixture setups, repiping, and regular servicing for new and existing properties. Tankless water heaters, in particular, provide on-demand hot water, which supports efficient energy use in households. Fixture setups cover sinks, faucets, and toilets, ensuring proper installation to prevent leaks and maintain functionality. Repiping addresses aging infrastructure in older homes, replacing outdated pipes to improve water flow and reduce corrosion risks. Regular servicing involves inspections and tune-ups to extend equipment life and avoid unexpected breakdowns.

In addition, Vern Kummers Plumbing handles water conditioning tasks such as installing water softeners, whole-house filtration systems, solutions for sulfur removal, iron filtration, and drinking water purification units. Water softeners target hard water issues common in the region, which can cause scale buildup in pipes and appliances. Whole-house filtration systems remove sediments and odors, delivering cleaner water throughout the home. Sulfur removal addresses the rotten egg smell from certain well water sources, while iron filtration prevents staining on fixtures and laundry. Drinking water purification units focus on point-of-use systems under sinks, providing safe water for consumption. These offerings aim to support proper water management in residential settings, aligning with local water quality characteristics in northeastern Wisconsin.

Over the years, the company has expanded its reach to serve multiple communities beyond Green Bay, including De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Howard, Suamico, Denmark, Bellevue, Hobart, Pulaski, Eaton, Glenmore, Holland, Humboldt, Lawrence, Ledgeview, Morrison, New Denmark, Pittsfield, Rockland, Scott, and Wrightstown. This coverage allows residents in these areas to access licensed plumbing assistance for routine and specialized needs, from emergency repairs to planned installations.

Vern Kummers Plumbing holds a plumbing contractor license in the state, ensuring compliance with relevant standards. The company has received recognition for its work, including the Best of the Valley award in 2022 and Best in the Bay honors for five consecutive years. These accolades reflect consistent performance in the field, based on customer feedback and industry evaluations conducted annually.

In reflecting on the milestone, Vern Kummer, founder of Vern Kummers Plumbing, stated, "The past 49 years have allowed us to build lasting relationships with homeowners in the Green Bay area through dependable plumbing support."

Adam, a senior plumber at Vern Kummers Plumbing, added, "Our team focuses on delivering practical solutions for water-related issues, helping families maintain functional systems in their homes year-round. We address everything from initial installations to ongoing maintenance, drawing on the experience that comes from decades in the trade."

The company's approach emphasizes straightforward service delivery, with options for online scheduling to accommodate customer preferences. It operates with a commitment to quality, drawing on experience accumulated since 1976. This includes training for staff on current plumbing codes and equipment handling, ensuring services meet state requirements.

Plumbing plays a role in home safety, particularly in regions like northeastern Wisconsin where weather variations can impact systems. Winter freezes pose risks to exposed pipes, while summer humidity affects water quality. Proper maintenance of water heaters prevents inefficiencies and potential flooding from failures. Effective water conditioning addresses common issues like hard water or contaminants, which affect over 80 percent of homes in the area according to regional water reports. Vern Kummers Plumbing provides these services to help mitigate potential problems, supporting long-term home reliability.

Historical context adds depth to the milestone. Founded in 1976 amid a period of residential growth in Green Bay, the company began with basic repair work and expanded as the population increased. By the 1980s, it incorporated water heater expertise, responding to demand for reliable hot water systems. The 1990s saw growth in water conditioning services, coinciding with awareness of local groundwater challenges. Today, these elements form the core of its operations.

As it enters its 50th year, the company remains dedicated to residential plumbing in the Green Bay market. It continues to adapt to industry practices while upholding the principles established at its inception, serving as a steady resource for the community.

