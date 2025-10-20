Paper Mart Announces Free Shipping For California Orders Over $200 And Reduced Nationwide Shipping Rates

MENAFN - GetNews)



Packaging industry leader makes boxes, holiday supplies, and craft materials more affordable with new delivery policy.

Paper Mart, America's largest discount packaging supply company, today announced the launch of free shipping for California customers on orders over $200, alongside significantly reduced shipping rates for customers nationwide. The initiative makes essential products like cardboard boxes, tulle, and Christmas wrapping paper more accessible and affordable for businesses and consumers preparing for the busy holiday season and beyond.

The new shipping policy eliminates delivery costs for California-based customers who reach the $200 order minimum. This threshold is easily achievable for most businesses and many individual consumers, particularly during peak seasons. Orders for cardboard boxes, bulk craft supplies, or seasonal items like Christmas wrapping paper typically meet or exceed this amount.

"We designed this program with our customers in mind," said Ishani DePillo, VP of Marketing at Paper Mart. "The $200 threshold makes free shipping accessible for small & medium size businesses stocking up on packaging. By removing a major cost barrier, we're helping customers shop smarter and ultimately keep more money in their pockets."

The timing proves particularly advantageous as businesses and consumers prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Orders for seasonal items can now be combined strategically to reach the free shipping threshold, maximizing savings during the year's most expensive retail period.

Customers beyond California will benefit from restructured shipping rates across all 50 states. Paper Mart has negotiated improved carrier agreements and streamlined logistics operations to reduce costs systemwide. These savings pass directly to customers on every order, regardless of size.

The reduced rates apply to Paper Mart's complete inventory of over 20,000 products. Whether customers need sturdy cardboard boxes for moving and storage, delicate tulle for wedding favors and decorations, or festive christmas wrapping paper for gift presentations, the new shipping structure makes every purchase more economical.

The $200 threshold encourages smarter purchasing decisions. Businesses can combine regular supply orders with seasonal items to reach free shipping. A retailer might order boxes for daily operations alongside Christmas wrapping paper for holiday sales. A craft business could purchase tulle in multiple colors while restocking packaging materials.

This approach reduces shipping costs while simplifying inventory management. Fewer deliveries mean less disruption to business operations. Consolidated orders reduce packaging waste. Customers save money while supporting more sustainable shipping practices.

The announcement comes at an ideal moment for holiday preparation. Retailers, event planners, and consumers typically begin stocking supplies in early fall. The new shipping policy allows California customers to plan purchases strategically to maximize savings, while customers nationwide benefit from reduced rates on every order.

Christmas wrapping paper inventory can be built alongside other supplies to reach the free shipping threshold. Craft businesses can combine tulle orders with boxes and other materials. Companies can plan quarterly supply orders that include seasonal items, optimizing both cost and convenience.

Small businesses stand to gain the most from this policy change. Many operate on tight margins where shipping costs directly impact profitability. A bakery owner ordering boxes for holiday cookie deliveries can add Christmas wrapping paper and reach free shipping. A craft entrepreneur purchasing tulle for handmade products can include cardboard boxes for shipping finished goods.

These savings compound over time. Businesses that previously placed multiple smaller orders now have incentive to consolidate purchases. The result is lower overall costs and more predictable budgeting. Annual savings can reach hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on order patterns and volume.

The new policy requires no special codes, memberships, or complicated calculations. California customers see free shipping automatically applied at checkout when orders exceed $200. Customers in other states see reduced rates calculated instantly. The shopping experience remains simple and transparent.

Paper Mart's website displays shipping information clearly throughout the checkout process. Customers know exactly what they'll pay before completing their purchase. The Customer Care team stands ready to answer questions and help customers optimize their orders Monday through Friday.

Paper Mart maintains its extensive inventory to support the new shipping initiative. Cardboard boxes are available in dozens of sizes and strengths for every application. Tulle comes in numerous colors and widths for crafting, decorating, and gift packaging. Christmas wrapping paper features traditional and contemporary designs to suit every taste and occasion.

The company's commitment to keeping over 20,000 products fully stocked ensures customers can build orders strategically without worrying about availability. Popular items ship quickly, often within one business day of order placement. This reliability makes it easy to plan purchases around the free shipping threshold.

This announcement reinforces Paper Mart's founding principles established in 1921. The company has always prioritized exceptional products at competitive prices. The new shipping policy extends that value proposition to the delivery experience itself, helping customers maximize savings without sacrificing quality or convenience.

From its origins in a Los Angeles garage to its current position as the nation's largest discount packaging supplier, Paper Mart has consistently adapted to serve customer needs better. The shipping initiative represents the latest evolution in that ongoing commitment to customer value.

The free California shipping on orders over $200 and reduced nationwide rates are effective immediately. All current and new customers can take advantage of these benefits on their next order. No transition period or special enrollment is required. Simply add items to your cart and watch the savings add up at checkout.

About Paper Mart

Founded in 1921, Paper Mart is America's largest discount packaging supply company, offering over 20,000 products including shipping essentials, organizational tools, and gift and food packaging solutions. From its origins in a Los Angeles garage, the company has grown to serve customers nationwide with a commitment to exceptional products, competitive pricing, and outstanding customer service. Paper Mart is a family-owned business with over 160 employees dedicated to supporting businesses and individuals with their packaging needs.