Empowering International Security Inspection And Emergency Firefighting: DEEP Robotics Showcases Robotic Dog Solutions

Figure 1: The bustling scene at the GITEX GLOBAL 2025 event

From October 13th to 17th, GITEX GLOBAL 2025, often referred to as the "CES of the Middle East," was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. DEEP Robotics, a leading Chinese company in quadruped robotics, participated in the exhibition with its star products-LYNX M20 and X30-alongside scenario-specific solutions. Centered around the theme "Intelligent Quadruped Robots Empowering Security Inspection and Emergency Firefighting," the company showcased China's technological prowess in the field of embodied AI to a global audience.







Figure 2: The DEEP Robotics' booth at GITEX GLOBAL 20255

The Deep Robotics booth became a focal point at the event, thanks to live dynamic demonstrations of LYNX M20. Its capabilities in 5G real-time ultra-high-definition video transmission and gas detection with alert functions attracted representatives from various Middle Eastern government agencies and security enterprises. The Consul General of China in the UAE also visited the booth, engaging in in-depth discussions with the team about the technology's application prospects and showing significant interest in the solutions.







Figure 3: DEEP Robotics' "Robotic Dogs" attracting significant attention

Addressing the demand for unmanned and intelligent operations in complex environments, Deep Robotics has developed an integrated solution built around the LYNX M20 as its core platform. By integrating a dual-sensor PTZ camera, gas sensors, and a 5G communication module, this solution covers the entire workflow from "Perception-Communication-Decision-Execution." It is precisely tailored for scenarios such as large-scale energy facility monitoring and smart city firefighting, aligning well with the critical infrastructure upgrade needs in the Middle East region.

This solution enhances both operational efficiency and safety through three core capabilities:

Equipped with an ultra-HD dual-sensor (thermal & visible light) PTZ camera and gas sensors, it supports dual-mode video transmission. It can intelligently identify environmental hazards, automatically detect harmful gases, track concentration changes, and trigger real-time alarms, forming a closed-loop "Perception-Warning" system. The PTZ supports auto-focus and provides an SDK for secondary development to meet customization needs.Leveraging 5G networks, it achieves ultra-low-latency communication and long-range, beyond-visual-line-of-sight video transmission. It possesses full-scene scanning and site environment reconstruction capabilities, simultaneously collecting and storing data to provide visual support for command decisions and promptly identify potential risks.The system synergizes the robotic mobility platform with intelligent sensing and 5G technology. This integration enables rapid deployment, high-precision data collection, and refined inspection. Key functionalities include remote control, real-time data transmission (uplink), rescue path planning, and material transport. This facilitates efficient collaboration between the robotic canids and human rescue teams, thereby accelerating the industry's transition towards unmanned operations.



As a "strategic gateway" to the Middle East market, GITEX GLOBAL has built a bridge for global cooperation for DEEP Robotics. Moving forward, Deep Robotics will continue to be driven by its core technologies, deepen its focus on the security vertical, iterate more adaptable robotic solutions for different global scenarios, help global customers fortify their security defenses, and fully empower the intelligent transformation of the global security industry.