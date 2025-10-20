Chicago Chiropractor Dr. John Zrelak Joins The DOC Of West Loop, Expanding Access To Sports Injury And Wellness Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Veteran Chicago chiropractor Dr. John Zrelak, former owner of East Bank Chiropractic, has joined The DOC of West Loop, bringing more than four decades of experience in sports injury treatment, chiropractic care, and acupuncture to one of Chicago's fastest-growing wellness clinics.

Dr. Zrelak began his chiropractic journey over forty years ago working in his father's clinic on Michigan Avenue. He holds a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine degree and advanced certifications in Chiropractic Sports Medicine and Acupuncture from the National College of Chiropractic. His specialties include sports injury rehabilitation, extremity adjusting, pediatric spinal care, and carpal tunnel treatment - skills that have earned him a reputation as one of Chicago's most trusted and experienced chiropractors.

Dr. Zrelak's professional background includes consulting for and treating elite athletes such as members of the Chicago Blackhawks, NBA players, Olympic athletes, and the Chicago Cubs, as well as world-class musicians and performers.

“I'm thrilled to return to practice in Chicago and to join The DOC of West Loop,” said Dr. Zrelak.“Our clinic shares my commitment to results-driven, compassionate care that helps patients move better, recover faster, and live healthier. Chiropractic isn't only about pain relief - it's about restoring full-body function and performance.”

The DOC of West Loop is known for its integrative, patient-centered approach that blends chiropractic adjustment with functional rehabilitation, acupuncture, spinal decompression, cupping, LED & infrared therapy, and therapeutic massage. The clinic serves residents across Chicago's West Loop, Fulton Market, and Downtown Chicago neighborhoods seeking personalized, evidence-based care.

About The DOC of West Loop

The DOC of West Loop is a modern chiropractic and wellness clinic in Chicago's West Loop dedicated to restoring mobility, relieving pain, and improving total-body wellness. The clinic's team of chiropractors and therapists offers tailored treatment plans combining advanced manual therapy with evidence-based rehabilitation methods.