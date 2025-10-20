Amanda Gunville Inspires Hope And Healing With Her #1 Top New Release“Finding Hope & Joy In Cancer” For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - GetNews)



Entrepreneur, consultant, and cancer thriver Amanda Gunville is sharing her powerful story of resilience and optimism this October with the release of her deeply personal and uplifting book, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer.

Entrepreneur, consultant, and cancer thriver Amanda Gunville is sharing her powerful story of resilience and optimism this October with the release of her deeply personal and uplifting book, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer - a #1 Top New Release in Medical Humor, Family Health, and Medical Biographies. Coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the book offers an authentic, heartfelt look at navigating life's toughest moments-and finding laughter and light along the way.

Amanda's journey took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Overnight, her focus shifted from running businesses and leading teams to managing treatments, emotions, and the daunting uncertainty of what came next. But through that experience, Amanda discovered something extraordinary: healing wasn't only about medicine-it was also about humor, connection, and the ability to notice small moments of joy, even in hardship.

Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer blends memoir, encouragement, and humor in a way that makes readers feel seen, supported, and inspired. It's not a medical guide-it's a human one. The book offers practical tools, emotional insight, and light-hearted stories that remind readers that joy can coexist with struggle, and that no one has to walk this journey alone.

“Cancer changes everything,” Amanda says.“But it also teaches you what truly matters. I learned that laughter, honesty, and vulnerability are as essential to healing as any treatment.”

Beyond the pages, the book is fueling a national movement. Amanda founded the Hope & Joy Fund, an IRS-designated nonprofit, and launched the Hope & Joy Book Drive with a dream to donate thousands of copies of Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer to patients across the country-completely free of charge. Each $10 donation places a book directly into the hands of someone beginning treatment, along with a message of comfort, encouragement, and hope. The initiative has already surpassed 1,000 donated copies and is only just getting started. In addition to individual donors, the Hope & Joy Fund partners with corporations and local businesses that sponsor their nearby cancer centers-creating a tangible, immediate impact in the communities they serve.

“When you're diagnosed, you're handed binders of information about your disease. I want to hand patients something that not only offers practical advice, but also speaks to their spirit-a little light, a little laughter, and a whole lot of hope.”

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Amanda is using her platform to spotlight the importance of emotional wellness and community support alongside medical care. She encourages others to share their stories, lean on one another, and remember that hope is not something lost-it's something found, even in the smallest moments.

Through speaking engagements, interviews, and book events throughout October, Amanda will be raising awareness about the realities of living with breast cancer and the vital role that positivity and human connection play in recovery.

Her message resonates with anyone touched by serious illness-patients, caregivers, survivors, and supporters alike. She reminds us that strength isn't always loud or perfect; sometimes, it's the quiet courage to face another day with an open heart.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer stands as a beacon of resilience, humor, and compassion-a reminder that even when life brings its hardest battles, joy still finds a way in.

About Amanda Gunville

Amanda Gunville is an entrepreneur, consultant, mother, and cancer thriver. Her career has spanned from working with professional athletes to building businesses and communities centered on empowerment and connection. After her breast cancer diagnosis, she turned her personal journey into a mission to inspire and support others walking a similar path. Her book, Finding Hope & Joy in Cancer, combines personal stories, practical advice, and humor to encourage readers to embrace hope in the face of adversity.