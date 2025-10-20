Control Gear Unveils Next-Generation Atlas VSD Compressor, Cutting Energy Costs By Up To 50%

Cardiff, UK - October 20, 2025 - Control Gear, a premier UK-based fluid power specialist and Atlas Copco Premier Distributor, proudly announces the launch of the latest Atlas VSD (Variable Speed Drive) air compressor series, designed to reduce energy consumption by up to 50%. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant advancement for industries seeking to optimize efficiency while maintaining exceptional performance.

Founded in 1958 by John Morris and Ron Bevan, Control Gear has built a legacy of delivering innovative solutions to industries across South Wales and the West, including Cardiff, Newport, Swansea, Bristol, Stroud, and Swindon. The introduction of the Atlas VSD compressor reinforces the company's commitment to providing high-quality, energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of manufacturing, automation, process industries, filtration, pneumatics, and hydraulics sectors.

Unlike traditional compressed air systems, which often operate inefficiently during fluctuating demand, the Atlas VSD compressor intelligently adjusts its speed to match real-time requirements. This eliminates energy waste from idling and blow-off losses, offering substantial cost savings in an era where energy expenses are a critical concern for industrial operations.“This next-generation VSD compressor is a transformative solution for our clients,” said Mike Morris, spokesperson for Control Gear.“It delivers unmatched energy savings without compromising reliability, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, high-value solutions.”

Control Gear's holistic approach extends beyond product offerings. The company provides end-to-end services, including system design, installation, energy audits, compliance support, and 24/7 emergency call-out services. Clients benefit from tailored maintenance plans, certified quality standards, and detailed performance reports, ensuring seamless operations with no hidden costs. This launch further solidifies Control Gear's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

About Control Gear

Control Gear has been a leading provider of fluid power solutions, serving industries across South Wales and beyond. As an Atlas Copco Premier Distributor, the company specializes in air compressors, pneumatics, process valves, and dust and fume extraction systems. With a team of skilled professionals, Control Gear delivers unmatched technical expertise, service, and support to ensure client operations run smoothly and efficiently.