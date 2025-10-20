UN Reports 71 Settler Attacks On Palestinians In West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 20 (Petra) – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Monday that it documented 71 attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.The office said in its report that half of the attacks, which occurred between October 7 and 13, were linked to the current olive harvesting season, affecting Palestinians in 27 villages.The incidents include attacks on farmers, theft of crops and harvesting equipment, and damage to olive trees, resulting in injuries and property damage.