Interior Ministry To Close Some Roads On Tues. For Turkish Pres. Motorcade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior announced Monday that some roads would be temporarily closed starting at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday for the motorcade of visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In a press statement, the ministry identified that the affected roads as the road extending from the Amiri Airport to the King Faisal Road, from the King Faisal Road to its intersection with the Sixth Ring Road and then the King Fahad Road to the gate of Bayan Palace.
The ministry called on users of these roads to cooperate with security personnel, follow traffic instructions, and take alternative routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the temporary closure. (end)
