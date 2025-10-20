A Rare Brentwood Legacy: 13241 Riviera Ranch Road Offers One Of The Westside's Last Great Equestrian Estates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At the quiet end of a cul-de-sac in Brentwood's storied Sullivan Canyon rests one of the Westside's last great opportunities: Listed by Darlene Hutton and Jaisa Bishop of Rodeo Realty, 13241 Riviera Ranch Road represents one of the Westside's last great equestrian estates. A private, elevated, nearly two-acre equestrian estate set within one of Los Angeles's most coveted and discreet enclaves. Held by the same family since the 1960s, this mid-century wood-and-glass residence was designed by Paul Sterling Hoag, a draftsman under the legendary Richard Neutra, whose architectural influence can be felt in the home's studied simplicity and seamless dialogue with nature. The property offers a rare duality-a chance to restore a remarkable example of California modernism or to create an entirely new estate that embraces the land's scale, privacy, and timeless beauty.

Set amid mature trees and open sky, the property captures an ever-changing panorama: views of the Getty Center, the surrounding canyon ridgelines, and distant glimmers of the Pacific. From its most elevated point, the world feels suspended in quiet; the air shifts, the light moves gently through the trees, and the city seems far away, though Brentwood's village, the Riviera Country Club, and the beaches are only minutes below. The effect is one of profound seclusion, the kind rarely found within city limits.

Riviera Ranch and the neighboring Sullivan Canyon were conceived in the mid-twentieth century as a haven for those drawn to open land, horses, and the ease of outdoor living. That legacy remains alive today, and 13241 Riviera Ranch Road stands as one of its most authentic expressions. Zoned for up to eighteen horses and with direct access to the area's renowned eight-acre riding facility, the property is a true equestrian rarity. Its acreage allows for a range of possibilities-guest house, barn, sports court, pool, or sprawling gardens-all within a landscape that feels both cultivated and wild.

Here, the next steward may choose preservation or reinvention: to honor Hoag's original architecture with a sensitive restoration or to commission a new design that fully celebrates the land's potential. Either path leads to a singular result-an estate defined by its privacy, its pedigree, and its connection to the natural topography that makes this pocket of Brentwood so exceptional.

With its storied past, architectural provenance, and boundless potential, 13241 Riviera Ranch Road represents the kind of property that appears only once in a generation. It is more than a home-it is a living piece of Los Angeles history, a reflection of its equestrian roots and architectural ambition, and a place where the city's future and its heritage meet in perfect stillness.