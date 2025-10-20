HCM II Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination With Terrestrial Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C. and STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCM II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HOND) (“HCM II”), a special-purpose acquisition company, is pleased to announce that in an extraordinary general meeting held today, HCM II shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Terrestrial Energy Inc. (“Terrestrial Energy” or the“Company”), a developer of small modular Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The closing of the business combination is expected to occur on or about Monday, October 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, with trading commencing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be known as Terrestrial Energy Inc. and its securities will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols“IMSR” and“IMSRW”, respectively.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in capital efficiency, cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of low-cost, reliable, dispatchable, clean, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and to be customizable for optimal data center operation and for dual-use energy roles relevant to many industrial applications, such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis. In so doing, IMSR plants extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support rapid energy demand growth as well as decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling transformative commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers, industrial partners and energy end-users to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants for operation in the early 2030s.

About HCM II Acquisition Corp.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. HCM II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution. Its primary focus, however, is completing a business combination with an established business of scale poised for continued growth, led by a highly regarded management team. HCM II's Class A ordinary shares, units and warrants are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols“HOND”,“HONDU” and“HONDW”, respectively.

HCM II's management team is led by Shawn Matthews, its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Bischoff, its President and Chief Financial Officer. HCM II's Board of Directors includes Andrew Brenner, Michael J. Connor and Jacob Loveless.

