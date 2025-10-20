Aurora Spine Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the“Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in innovative spine and interventional pain management solutions, today announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is proposing to amend the terms of an aggregate of 6,445,939 common share purchase warrants (the“Warrants”) by extending the expiry date of the Warrants until October 15, 2026.

The Warrants, with an exercise price of CDN$0.50 and an original expiry date of October 19, 2025, were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement that closed as announced on October 23, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged for the extended exercise period. The completion of the proposed Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of proprietary, minimally invasive, and regenerative technologies. The company is committed to improving surgical outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered design.

