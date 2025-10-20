DIH Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End Financial Results
DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|As of March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,939
|$
|3,225
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $161 and $667, respectively
|3,249
|5,197
|Inventories
|7,048
|7,830
|Due from related party
|3,468
|5,688
|Other current assets
|5,461
|5,116
|Total current assets
|21,165
|27,056
|Property, and equipment, net
|553
|530
|Capitalized software, net
|-
|2,131
|Other intangible assets, net
|-
|380
|Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net
|3,802
|4,466
|Other tax assets
|131
|267
|Other assets
|1,101
|905
|Total assets
|$
|26,752
|$
|35,735
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,356
|$
|4,305
|Due to related party
|7,919
|10,192
|Advance payments from customers
|6,814
|10,562
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|8,045
|5,211
|Employee compensation
|3,341
|2,664
|Current maturities of convertible debt, at fair value
|2,214
|-
|Current portion of operating lease
|904
|1,572
|Manufacturing warranty obligation
|544
|513
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ($1,048 and $0, respectively measured at fair value)
|9,720
|9,935
|Total current liabilities
|42,857
|44,954
|Notes payable – related party
|8,601
|11,457
|Non-current deferred revenue
|4,781
|4,670
|Long-term operating lease
|2,931
|2,917
|Convertible debt, net of current maturities, at fair value
|241
|-
|Deferred tax liabilities
|221
|112
|Other non-current liabilities
|4,255
|4,171
|Total liabilities
|63,887
|68,281
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Deficit:
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 1,690,356 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025; 1,381,797 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in-capital
|5,274
|2,616
|Accumulated deficit
|(43,888
|)
|(35,212
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,479
|50
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(37,135
|)
|(32,546
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|26,752
|$
|35,735
| DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Years Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|12,648
|$
|19,357
|$
|62,864
|$
|64,473
|Cost of sales
|6,682
|10,791
|30,650
|34,702
|Gross profit
|5,966
|8,566
|32,214
|29,771
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|7,418
|8,124
|29,982
|25,776
|Research and development
|1,755
|1,928
|7,096
|6,609
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|2,160
|-
|2,160
|-
|Total operating expenses
|11,333
|10,052
|39,238
|32,385
|Operating loss
|(5,367
|)
|(1,486
|)
|(7,024
|)
|(2,614
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(131
|)
|(233
|)
|(317
|)
|(693
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|79
|(3,709
|)
|(925
|)
|(3,890
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(52
|)
|(3,942
|)
|(1,242
|)
|(4,583
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(5,419
|)
|(5,428
|)
|(8,266
|)
|(7,197
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,015
|)
|587
|410
|1,246
|Net loss
|$
|(4,404
|)
|$
|(6,015
|)
|$
|(8,676
|)
|$
|(8,443
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(2.80
|)
|$
|(4.92
|)
|$
|(6.07
|)
|$
|(8.00
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|1,584,140
|1,222,366
|1,430,197
|1,055,288
| DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Years Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(4,404
|)
|$
|(6,015
|)
|$
|(8,676
|)
|$
|(8,443
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(221
|)
|579
|(1,300
|)
|1,455
|Pension liability adjustments
|658
|(52
|)
|(487
|)
|(1,116
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|437
|527
|(1,787
|)
|339
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,967
|)
|$
|(5,488
|)
|$
|(10,463
|)
|$
|(8,104
|)
| DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Years Ended March 31,
|Common Stock
|Accumulated
|Shares ( 1)
|Amount
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|Accumulated Deficit
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|Total Equity (Deficit)
|Balance, March 31, 2023
|1,000,000
|$
|-
|$
|(1,896
|)
|$
|(26,769
|)
|$
|(289
|)
|$
|(28,954
|)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(8,443
|)
|-
|(8,443
|)
|Issuance of common stock upon reverse capitalization
|381,797
|-
|4,512
|-
|-
|4,512
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|339
|339
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|1,381,797
|$
|-
|$
|2,616
|$
|(35,212
|)
|$
|50
|$
|(32,546
|)
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(8,676
|)
|-
|(8,676
|)
|Issuance of common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs
|58,399
|-
|3,911
|-
|-
|3,911
|Issuance of common stock upon redemption of convertible note
|12,676
|-
|803
|-
|-
|803
|Stock Compensation
|-
|-
|450
|-
|-
|450
|Reclassification of prior-period equity classification error
|-
|-
|(3,216
|)
|-
|3,216
|-
|Out of period adjustment related to reverse recapitalization
|-
|-
|710
|-
|-
|710
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|-
|(1,787
|)
|(1,787
|)
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|1,690,356
|$
|-
|$
|5,274
|$
|(43,888
|)
|$
|1,479
|$
|(37,135
|)
| DIH HOLDING US, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Years Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,676
|)
|$
|(8,443
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|842
|302
|Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable
|(264
|)
|(1,016
|)
|Impairment of related-party receivables
|1,111
|-
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|2,160
|-
|Inventory write-offs and adjustments
|973
|617
|Noncash business combination expense
|-
|3,514
|Stock compensation
|450
|-
|Pension contribution
|(653
|)
|(530
|)
|Pension expense
|(69
|)
|(75
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible debt and warrant liability
|1,478
|-
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(604
|)
|376
|Noncash lease expense
|1,747
|1,590
|Noncash interest expense
|17
|28
|Change in manufacturing warranty obligation estimate
|-
|(626
|)
|Deferred and other noncash income tax expense (income)
|261
|(304
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,204
|1,853
|Inventories
|(242
|)
|(3,259
|)
|Due from related party
|(768
|)
|1,018
|Due to related party
|(849
|)
|3,337
|Other assets
|(665
|)
|(229
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,738
|)
|(1,782
|)
|Accounts payable
|(920
|)
|2,920
|Employee compensation
|701
|(551
|)
|Other liabilities
|362
|970
|Deferred revenue
|3,005
|(90
|)
|Manufacturing warranty obligation
|34
|163
|Advance payments from customers
|(3,767
|)
|4,338
|Accrued expense and other current liabilities
|(274
|)
|1,071
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(4,144
|)
|5,192
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(536
|)
|(202
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(536
|)
|(202
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from reverse recapitalization
|-
|899
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs
|3,911
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs
|3,109
|-
|Payments on convertible debt
|(471
|)
|-
|Payments on related party notes payable
|(3,156
|)
|(5,844
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|3,393
|(4,945
|)
|Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|1
|5
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,314
|)
|50
|Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
|3,225
|3,175
|Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
|$
|1,939
|$
|3,225
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|298
|$
|665
|Income tax paid
|$
|25
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity:
|Redemption of convertible note in common stock
|$
|803
|$
|-
|Settlement of related party receivables and payables
|$
|1,455
|$
|-
|Out of period adjustment related to reverse recapitalization (Note 2)
|$
|710
|$
|-
|Accounts payable settled through escrow account upon reverse recapitalization
|$
|-
|$
|1,439
