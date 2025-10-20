Nowvertical To Feature In Fireside Chat At The Planet Microcap Showcase: TORONTO On Wednesday, October 22, 2025



Fireside Chat with Stifel Financial Corp. will be hosted at 2:00PM EDT Wednesday, October 22, 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub 1x1 Meetings scheduled on Thursday, October 23, 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NOW” or the“Company”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, today announced that it will be featuring in a Fireside Chat with Stifel Financial Corp. at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM (Local Time -EDT) at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto.

Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder of NowVertical, will be hosting the discussion and participating in a Q&A with Suthan Sukumar, Managing Director, Research at Stifel Canada.

To listen to the discussion, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM (Toronto, ON Local Time EDT)

Webcast:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with NowVertical, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations“webcasts” will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab“Agenda”: AGENDA

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

Investor Relations: Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

+1(905) 326-1888 x60

