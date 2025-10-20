Figure Technology Solutions Announces Date For Q3 2025 Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of on-chain loan products and tokenized assets, today announced that it plans to report its Third Quarter 2025 results at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The earnings release and related presentation will be available on Figure's Investor Relations website at .

A conference call to discuss the company's results, outlook and related matters will be held the following morning, November 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The general public is invited to listen to the call via a live audio webcast through our Investor Relations website at: . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website after the event.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a blockchain-native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 200 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $18 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit or follow Figure on LinkedIn.