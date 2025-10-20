Astec Industries, Inc. Announces The Company's Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call On November 5, 2025, At 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2025 financial results.

Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company's third quarter results to the wire service on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, will host the call.

To access the call, dial (888) 440-4118 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0833. You may also access a live webcast of the call by using the following link:

Webcast URL:

You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived webcast will be available for ninety days at .

A replay of the call can be accessed through November 19, 2025, by dialing (800) 770-2030, or +1(609) 800-9909 for international callers, Conference ID# 8741406. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Astec, (), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment and aftermarket parts for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production and ancillary markets, industrial automation controls and telematic platforms.

Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments:

Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions, and

Materials Solutions that includes aggregate and materials processing, civil construction, energy, mining, hydro-electric, recycling and bulk material handling.

For more information, visit astecindustries and follow us on social media.

Contact:

Steve Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



+1 (423) 899-5898

