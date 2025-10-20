Yacht Parties, Free Food Boxes For Workers: How UAE Offices Celebrated Diwali

As Diwali - the festival of lights - brightens homes across the UAE today, the celebrations have also spilled into offices, where employees are bringing colour, sweets, and cheer to their workplaces.

Across Dubai, companies large and small have embraced the festive spirit, blending work and celebration in uniquely creative ways. Diwali, also known as Deepavali , is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and by millions around the world including the UAE.

Despite the weekday schedule, Diwali's message of light, positivity, and togetherness shone brightly across UAE workplaces - a reflection of how the country's multicultural community continues to celebrate traditions while keeping the work spirit alive.

Celebrations with lunch and games

Swati Arora, who works at Kreston Menon Chartered Accountants said the firm's team was looking forward to a grand celebration later this week.

“We do have an upcoming proper Diwali party on Wednesday. We'll have games, lunch, and various other festive activities - it's something we do every year. But we prefer doing it later as people usually want to wrap up early on the main Diwali day,” Arora shared.

“Today people are dressed up a little more than usual, but on Wednesday we intend to go all out,” she added, noting that the firm's offices in both Jafza and Business Bay were participating in the festivities along with other branches elsewhere.

At Aspire International Building Materials Trading LLC, Diwali celebrations started days in advance. Finance Manager Charu Gupta said her team organised both in-office and outdoor festivities to mark the occasion.

Yacht parties, sweets everywhere

“We had pre-Diwali celebrations, including a yacht party at Dubai Marina,” Gupta said.“On Dhanteras, we hosted a vegetarian thali lunch for all office staff and distributed food boxes at our warehouse. Today we held a special Diwali prayer and gave out boxes of boondi ladoos to the entire team in office and for our team of workers at the warehouse,” she added.

For some, today was about blending the joy of the festival with the rhythm of a regular workday.

Namita Aneesh, Assistant Operations at MFC, said her team brought a touch of home to the workplace.

“We've all come dressed up to office today. Everyone is charged up - the vibe is very festive,” she said.

“It's a full working day, but people are hoping to wrap up early if possible. Some colleagues even got special outfits from home and changed at the office. There are sweets everywhere - it's been a fun day overall.”