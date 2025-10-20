QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed lower on Monday, declining by 26.68 points, or 0.26 percent, settling at 10,808.50 points.

During the session, a total of 123,389,657 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 301,704,597.982, through 17,540 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 17 companies rose during the session, while 30 companies saw their stocks decline. Five companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 647,126,360,868.060, compared to QAR 649,295,270,264.180 in the previous session.