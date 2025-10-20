Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets General Atlantic Chairman

Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets General Atlantic Chairman


2025-10-20 03:45:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, William Ford, and his accompanying delegation in New York, during his current visit to the United States of America.

The meeting discussed the latest global developments in the finance and investment fields.

Read Also
  • QCB Governor meets Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group

MENAFN20102025000063011010ID1110222422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search