Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets General Atlantic Chairman

New York: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, William Ford, and his accompanying delegation in New York, during his current visit to the United States of America. The meeting discussed the latest global developments in the finance and investment fields.

