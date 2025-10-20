Public Infrastructure Committee To Undertake Oversight In Gauteng To Assess Infrastructure-Led Economic Recovery

The Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and Minister in the Presidency will over the next two days visit key state-owned entities that are central in driving infrastructure-led economic reconstruction and recovery. The visit forms part of Parliament's Oversight Priority Plan, which has identified investment in infrastructure as a key driver in economic recovery of the country.

“Our visit, which coincides with Transport Month, will assess how state-owned entities are implementing infrastructure initiatives to revitalise the economy as a tool to tackle the scourge of unemployment and poverty. The committee is acutely aware that investment in infrastructure should not be an issue of debate only but should be aggressively implemented, hence the need to assess implementation of this key strategic intervention,” said Mr Rikus Badenhorst, the Chairperson of the committee.

As part of the visit, the committee will interact with key entities, including.



Airports Company South Africa, with a focus on implementing airport improvement plans across the country South African Airways, where engagements will centre around performance.

The committee will also interact:



Air traffic and navigation services to assess the reliability of communication, navigation and surveillance systems at airports

Gibela Train Manufacturing Facility to receive a briefing on facility output and localisation Briefing on the Salvokop government precinct development programme.



Details of the visit:

Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: OR Tambo International Airport

