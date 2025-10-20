Ad Hoc Committee On Mkhwanazi Allegations, Minister Mchunu To Continue With His Main Submission
The Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial head Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to meet tomorrow to continue to hear from Minister Senzo Mchunu's main submission.
The meeting will be in Parliament and will be live streamed on YouTube. Documents for the committee can be found on:
Details of the meeting are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025
Time: 9:00
Venue: Committee Room M46, Ground Floor, Marks Building, Parliament
