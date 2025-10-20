Jetblue Tourism Corporation Bonaire Confirms End Of Jetblue's JFK Service

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) KRALENDIJK, Bonaire – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in collaboration with JetBlue, announces an update regarding Bonaire's air service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

The direct route, launched on November 5, 2024, marked a major milestone for Bonaire as the island's first nonstop connection to the New York metropolitan area. Through this partnership with JetBlue, supported by the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), Bonaire International Airport (BIA) and BONHATA, Bonaire successfully strengthened its visibility and accessibility within the US market.

Since its introduction, the route has contributed to a measurable increase in US arrivals, welcoming approximately 9,000 visitors directly from the New York area during its first operational year. These results highlight both the market's potential and the importance of sustained investment in airlift development and destination marketing.

Despite the positive impact and cooperation between JetBlue and the Bonaire Route Development Committee, the route's sustainability faced increasing challenges. Factors such as limited structural funding for ongoing marketing support, combined with global market dynamics and load factors averaging below 60 percent, made continuation of the route economically unviable at this stage. Both JetBlue and TCB remain open to future collaboration and continued dialogue on potential opportunities.

Following a comprehensive review and mutual discussion with JetBlue, it was agreed to discontinue the JFK–Bonaire service effective January 3, 2026.

Passengers with existing bookings beyond this date will be contacted directly by JetBlue regarding refunds or rebooking options.

This route represented a major step for Bonaire in expanding its presence in the US market. TCB expresses its appreciation to JetBlue for its confidence in the island and for the partnership that made this connection possible. The experience and insights gained will guide future efforts to secure sustainable airlift opportunities that benefit both visitors and the locals.

