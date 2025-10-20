Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-20 03:14:38
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:39 AM EST - GoldMining Inc.: Reported initial assay results from its previously announced 2025 RC drilling program at its 100% owned São Jorge Project in the Tapajós gold district, Pará State, Brazil. The ongoing program, including reverse circulation drilling results in this release, is designed to test new targets outside of known areas of mineralization and is the most extensive exploration program undertaken by the Company to date. GoldMining Inc. shares T are trading up $0.23 at $2.38.

MENAFN20102025000212011056ID1110222143

