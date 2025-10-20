403
Copper Fox, Emera, Finning At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $35.42. Altius expects to report Q3 2025 attributable royalty revenue of approximately $21.2 million.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.54. Sonoran's Pre-Feasibility Study delivers exceptional results for the Cactus Project, Outlining Long-Life, Low-Cost copper production in Arizona.
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $90.71. Aritzia rose 1.8% on volume of 30,224 shares.
Copper Fox Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 42.5 cents. Copper Fox is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants issued on July 31, 2024, pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement
Dividend 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.90. Dividend 15 declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2025.
Digi Power X Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.80. Friday, Digi Power rose 7.6% to $5.40 on volume of 368,047 shares
Emera Incorporated (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $68.84. Friday, Emera rose 0.5% to $69.1 on volume of 2,081,361 shares.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $70.37. Friday, Finning rose 0.3% to $69.87 on volume of 191,817 shares
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $113.95. Thursday, Lundin rose 6.7% to $108.77 on volume of 2,157,027 shares.
Monument Mining Limited (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.07. Last week, Monument reported Q4 Net profit of $37.54 million, or $0.11 per share for FY 2025, compared to net income of $6.44 million, or $0.02/share for FY 2024. All amounts in U.S. dollars.
Mineros S.A. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.36. Mineros announces that today, it has commenced investors meetings with respect to an offering of senior notes through its subsidiary Mineros Netherlands B.V.
Quantum Emotion Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.90. Quantum announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website and refreshed brand identity, alongside the introduction of a comprehensive product portfolio spanning both software and hardware solutions.
Sorrento Resources Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 33 cents. Sorrento and Naughty Ventures have entered into an arm's length mineral property purchase agreement dated October 16, pursuant to which Naughty Ventures has agreed to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Sorrento's Lord Baron property
Northern Superior Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.18. IAMGOLD has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby IAMGOLD will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Northern Superior.
