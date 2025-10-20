Professor of Management, University of Sydney

Stefan Volk is a Professor of Management, Head of Discipline, and co-director of the Body, Heart and Mind in Business Research Group at the University of Sydney Business School. He studied business administration at Humboldt University Berlin and received his Ph.D. in management from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

As an interdisciplinary boundary spanner, Stefan explores new areas of scientific inquiry that lie dormant between established disciplines. In his research, he introduces novel concepts, theories, and methods from other disciplines into management research. Stefan's highly innovative research has been published in some of the most prestigious academic journals in the field of management including theAcademy of Management Review, Journal of International Business Studies,andOrganizational Research Methods. His research is also regularly covered by national and international media including TV (e.g., ABC, SBS, Channel 10), radio (e.g., ABC RN Breakfast, 2UE Radio) and newspapers (e.g., New York Times, Wall Street Journal).

