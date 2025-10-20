Russian Troops Attack Village In Chernihiv Region With Drone, One Man Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Seliverstov, Head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, a 65-year-old resident was injured as a result of shelling using an FPV drone on the village of Kostobobriv in the Semenivka community,” Seliverstov said.

He noted that the victim suffered shrapnel wounds to his limbs. The man was taken to the Novhorod-Siverskyi Central City Hospital, where doctors are providing him with all the necessary medical assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of enemy strikes on the power system of the Chernihiv region, more than 30,000 users were left without electricity.

