Russian Troops Attack Village In Chernihiv Region With Drone, One Man Wounded
“Today, a 65-year-old resident was injured as a result of shelling using an FPV drone on the village of Kostobobriv in the Semenivka community,” Seliverstov said.
He noted that the victim suffered shrapnel wounds to his limbs. The man was taken to the Novhorod-Siverskyi Central City Hospital, where doctors are providing him with all the necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russia conscripts residents of occupied Luhansk region and deploys them to fight in south - Voloshyn
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of enemy strikes on the power system of the Chernihiv region, more than 30,000 users were left without electricity.
Photo: Ministry of Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment