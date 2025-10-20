Russians Shell Novovorontsovka Community In Kherson Region, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

“At approximately 13:00, Russian troops shelled Osokorivka in the Novovorontsovka community,” the report said.

As noted, as a result of the enemy attack, a 36-year-old man suffered a blast injury and concussion.

The victim was hospitalized.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration also reported that over the weekend, Russian troops terrorized the village of Novooleksandrivka with drones. As a result of the enemy UAV attacks, several residential buildings in the village were destroyed. It is emphasized that no people were injured here. The Regional Military Administration has posted photos of the aftermath of this attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, an elderly resident of the suburb of Antonivka was killed in Kherson as a result of shelling by Russian troops.