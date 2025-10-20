University Of Jordan Expels 21 Students Over Recent Campus Disturbances

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) – The University of Jordan has permanently expelled 21 students under the student disciplinary system after confirming their involvement in recent campus incidents that disrupted public order, interrupted the educational process, and caused damage to some facilities.The decision followed the completion of investigations by specialized committees and the disciplinary council, which began Thursday evening. The inquiries included reviewing evidence, hearing witnesses, and examining surveillance camera recordings, all of which confirmed the expelled students' involvement in the incidents.In a statement on Monday, the university said investigations are still ongoing with other students suspected of participating in the events. It emphasized that the measure aims to provide a safe and orderly learning environment for its students and affirmed its full commitment to maintaining public order on campus.The university reaffirmed its ongoing mission and principles, commitment to academic excellence, scientific research, and community service, and its goal of preparing a generation capable of facing future challenges and keeping pace with global developments, while fostering a spirit of belonging and excellence among its students.