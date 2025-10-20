Essential Thrombocythemia Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Novartis, Pharmaessentia, Glaxosmithkline, Incyte Crp, CTI Biopharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Essential Thrombocythemia pipeline constitutes 6+ key companies continuously working towards developing 6+ Essential Thrombocythemia treatment therapies.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Essential Thrombocythemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Essential Thrombocythemia companies working in the treatment market are Jubilant Therapeutics Inc, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc, Imago BioSciences,Inc., MorphoSys AG, PharmaEssentia Corporation, Incyte Corporation, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Novartis, PharmaEssentia, CTI BioPharma, Celgene, NS Pharma, Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Sierra Oncology LLC, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte Corporation, Imago BioSciences, and others, are developing therapies for the Essential Thrombocythemia treatment



Emerging Essential Thrombocythemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- JBI-802, Navtemadlin + TL-895, Bomedemstat, Pelabresib, P1101, IMG-7289, Ruxolitinib, Selinexor, Reparixin, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, Pacritinib, FEDRATINIB, NS-018, KRT-232, Momelotinib, MMB, INCB000928, Bomedemstat, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Essential Thrombocythemia market in the coming years.

In June 2025, Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) announced initial clinical results from two studies assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of INCA033989, a novel first-in-class targeted monoclonal antibody discovered by Incyte, in patients with mutant calreticulin (mutCALR)-positive myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). These findings, presented in the Late-Breaking Oral Session (#LB4002) at the European Hematology Association 2025 (EHA2025) Congress in Milan, Italy, highlight the dose escalation phase in patients with high-risk essential thrombocythemia (ET) who are resistant or intolerant to previous cytoreductive treatments. In January 2025, Topline results have been released from a Phase 3 trial assessing ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (P1101), a monopegylated, long-acting interferon, in patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET).

Essential Thrombocythemia Overview

A uncommon blood condition called essential thrombocytopenia (ET) causes the bone marrow to overproduce platelets. An accumulation of platelets within a blood vessel might result in a thrombus, or blood clot. Serious health issues including a stroke, heart attack, or pulmonary embolism may result from this.

Emerging Essential Thrombocythemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



JBI-802: Jubilant Therapeutics Inc

Navtemadlin + TL-895: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc

Bomedemstat: Imago BioSciences,Inc.

Pelabresib: MorphoSys AG

P1101: PharmaEssentia Corporation

IMG-7289: Imago BioSciences, Inc

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Selinexor: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

Reparixin: Novartis

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b: PharmaEssentia

Pacritinib: CTI BioPharma

FEDRATINIB: Celgene

NS-018: NS Pharma, Inc.

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

Momelotinib: Sierra Oncology LLC

MMB: GlaxoSmithKline

INCB000928: Incyte Corporation Bomedemstat: Imago BioSciences

Essential Thrombocythemia Pipeline Market Drivers

Increased Research and Development Activities, updated Diagnostic Criteria are some of the important factors that are fueling the Essential Thrombocythemia Market.

Essential Thrombocythemia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, complications with available treatment options, lack of Disease Awareness and other factors are creating obstacles in the Essential Thrombocythemia Market growth.

