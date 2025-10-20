Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsights Astrazeneca, Innocare Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, HUTCHMED, Sound

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Follicular Lymphoma pipeline constitutes 45+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Follicular Lymphoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Follicular Lymphoma Market.

The Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Follicular Lymphoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Follicular Lymphoma companies working in the treatment market are InnoCare Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, HUTCHMED, Sound Biologics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, MAB WORKS, and others, are developing therapies for the Follicular Lymphoma treatment



Emerging Follicular Lymphoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- ICP 248, ALLO-501, HMPL-689, PSB 202, Abexinostat, Loncastuximab tesirine, Acalabrutinib, DRL_RI, MIL62, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Follicular Lymphoma market in the coming years.

In August 2025, Results from the Phase III EPCORE FL-1 trial (NCT05409066) indicate that Genmab's bispecific antibody Epkinly (epcoritamab) showed promising efficacy when combined with Rituxan (rituximab) and Revlimid (lenalidomide) (R2) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL). The company reported that this combination led to statistically significant improvements in both overall response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS).

In June 2025, The FDA has approved tafasitamab-cxix (Monjuvi) in combination with lenalidomide (Revlimid) and rituximab (Rituxan) for treating patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, as announced by the agency. This approval is based on findings from the phase 3 inMIND trial (NCT04680052), a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. In the trial, 548 patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma were randomly assigned to receive either the newly approved combination or a placebo along with lenalidomide and rituximab.

In March 2025, The European Commission (EC) has granted approval for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi), a CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy, for use in adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have undergone at least two prior lines of systemic treatment, according to a press release by Bristol Myers Squibb.

In February 2025, Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) has announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted approval for EPKINLY® (epcoritamab) to treat relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL; Grades 1 to 3A) in patients who have received at least two previous lines of therapy. With this expanded approval, EPKINLY becomes the first and only subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody authorized in Japan for use in both R/R FL and R/R large B-cell lymphomas-including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma-after two or more prior treatments.

In December 2024, At the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, AstraZeneca presented interim results from a first-in-human trial investigating AZD0486, an innovative bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE), in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (r/r FL).

In August 2024, The company intends to file a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for tafasitamab by the end of 2024 to treat patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) who have not responded to at least one prior systemic anti-CD20 immunotherapy or chemo-immunotherapy, based on favorable Phase III trial outcomes. In June 2024, A consortium headed by Eugene Private Equity and Korea Development Bank Private Equity has revealed its intention to acquire an 80% ownership stake in South Korean vaccine producer Boryung Biopharma Co. for 320 billion won (around USD 231 million).

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing (indolent) type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that originates in B cells, a type of white blood cell. It typically develops in the lymph nodes but can also affect the bone marrow and spleen. Common symptoms include painless swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and night sweats. Though not usually curable, it can be managed for years with treatments such as immunotherapy, chemotherapy, or targeted therapies.

Emerging Follicular Lymphoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



ICP 248: InnoCare Pharma

ALLO-501: Allogene Therapeutics

HMPL-689: HUTCHMED

PSB 202: Sound Biologics

Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Loncastuximab tesirine: ADC Therapeutics

Acalabrutinib: AstraZeneca

DRL_RI: Dr Reddy's Laboratories MIL62: MAB WORKS

Follicular Lymphoma Route of Administration

Follicular Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Follicular Lymphoma Molecule Type

Follicular Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Follicular Lymphoma Assessment by Product Type

Follicular Lymphoma By Stage and Product Type

Follicular Lymphoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Follicular Lymphoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Follicular Lymphoma Assessment by Molecule Type Follicular Lymphoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Follicular Lymphoma Report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Follicular Lymphoma are - Epizyme, Eisai, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Verastem Oncology, Gilead Sciences, TG Therapeutics, ADC Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, MorphoSys, AbbVie, Janssen Research & Development, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, MEI Pharma, BeiGene, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others.

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Follicular Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Follicular Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Follicular Lymphoma Treatment.

Follicular Lymphoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Follicular Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Follicular Lymphoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Follicular Lymphoma, emergence of effective novel therapies, increased Research and Developmental Activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Follicular Lymphoma Market.

Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack Of Cost-Effective Treatment, progression of disease within 2 years (POD24) in the Disease and other factors are creating obstacles in the Follicular Lymphoma Market growth.

Scope of Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Follicular Lymphoma Companies: InnoCare Pharma, Allogene Therapeutics, HUTCHMED, Sound Biologics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, MAB WORKS, and others

Key Follicular Lymphoma Therapies: ICP 248, ALLO-501, HMPL-689, PSB 202, Abexinostat, Loncastuximab tesirine, Acalabrutinib, DRL_RI, MIL62, and others

Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Follicular Lymphoma current marketed and Follicular Lymphoma emerging therapies Follicular Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Follicular Lymphoma market drivers and Follicular Lymphoma market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Follicular Lymphoma Report Introduction

2. Follicular Lymphoma Executive Summary

3. Follicular Lymphoma Overview

4. Follicular Lymphoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Follicular Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Follicular Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Follicular Lymphoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Follicular Lymphoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Follicular Lymphoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Follicular Lymphoma Key Companies

14. Follicular Lymphoma Key Products

15. Follicular Lymphoma Unmet Needs

16. Follicular Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Follicular Lymphoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Follicular Lymphoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

