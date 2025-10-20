Unlock Creativity And Freedom Pip Mckay's Newly Released Book Reveals How Ancient Archetypes Shape One's Destiny

MENAFN - GetNews)Renowned speaker, performance coach, and best-selling author Pip McKay has now released her latest book, Once Upon an Archetype: Your Quest for Passion, Purpose and Identity. This new book offers an in-depth introduction to archetypes and their role in helping individuals discover their true purpose, overcome limiting blocks, and uncover the hidden codes of their destiny. In addition to being an empowering guide, the book also serves as an invaluable educational resource, grounded in decades of research.







Once Upon an Archetype is a comprehensive book that combines ancient wisdom and mythology with neuroscience, psychology, and modern coaching methodologies, which offer an accessible framework for personal growth. It introduces eight core archetypes as ancient patterns that have defined human behavior and identity. Exploring how their influence extends into the modern world, the book helps readers from all walks of life uncover their soul's code to discover true fulfillment. It includes a contemporary retelling of Plato's "Myth of Er," one of the oldest narratives about destiny and free will, as well as an exploration of the Hero's Journey through stages of growth that connect directly to practical strategies for self-discovery. From actionable tools and case studies to personal stories and legendary tales, the book illuminates a path of true transformation in all areas of life, whether in career and leadership, health, or personal relationships.

Pip McKay is passionate about helping people uncover their true potential. An innovator in the field of personal transformation, she has dedicated over 25 years to developing techniques that have helped thousands of people nationally and internationally. As the pioneer of Matrix Therapies® and Archetypal Coaching®, her unique outlook and holistic approach to coaching have proven effective for award-winning actors and globally renowned public figures, who vouch for her personal development courses and coaching sessions.

As a best-selling author, Pip proactively educates the public and shares her techniques with readers worldwide. In addition to pioneering personal transformation courses for the public, she has also become well-known in the corporate world, training teams and executives at high-profile companies and organizations. With her new book, Pip continues to transform lives, one reader at a time. Pip McKay is available for interviews.

Once Upon an Archetype: Your Quest for Passion, Purpose and Identity is now available on Amazon.

Book Preview:

About Pip McKay: