Moscow, Washington Tackle Leaders' Understandings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister and Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Monday possible steps to implement understandings reached during recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The discussion took place during a phone conversation between both sides, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
"A constructive discussion took place regarding possible concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during the October 16 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump," the ministry added.
They also discussed several bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, it noted. (end)
