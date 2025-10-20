Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moscow, Washington Tackle Leaders' Understandings


2025-10-20 03:03:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister and Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Monday possible steps to implement understandings reached during recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The discussion took place during a phone conversation between both sides, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
"A constructive discussion took place regarding possible concrete steps to implement the understandings reached during the October 16 telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump," the ministry added.
They also discussed several bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, it noted. (end)
dan


MENAFN20102025000071011013ID1110221904

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search